UGA researchers find ‘resilient’ alligator with rare jaw deformity

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — University of Georgia researchers discovered an injury on a gator they said was out of the ordinary.
The UGA Coastal Ecology Lab said it caught an alligator with a mouth deformity in the Okefenokee Swamp.
This female alligator had her lower jaw protruding out of the left side of her face.
Researchers said that this indicated she had her jaw broken, possibly by a bigger alligator and it did not heal properly.
The alligator is still able to eat normally, despite this deformity, according to researchers.
The lab said this is an example of how resilient the American alligator is.
