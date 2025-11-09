UGA pays tribute to ‘Ms. Kim’ with victory against Mississippi

The big win in Starkville Saturday against Mississippi State was meaningful to the University of Georgia Bulldogs for more than what the team achieved on the field.

The team dedicated that victory to Kimberly Allen, 45, who died Nov. 5.

Allen worked at the facility for four or five years, and players said she was known for her positivity and early presence at work. Her passing was deeply felt by the team, who honored her memory with their win.

“We dedicated this win to Ms. Kim Allen, who’s a co-worker of ours, worked in our facility,” said Coach Kirby Smart. “She was an incredible lady.”

Channel 2 Action News Sports Anchor Alison Mastrantonio talked with Nate Frazier after the game on SEC GameDay on 2 about what Allen meant to the team.

“Ms. Kim was one of the best people I’ve met,” Frazier said.

“Ms. Kim was always smiling. She was always positive energy. It’s never a day you see Ms. Kim in the facility without a smile on her face. ... So after my touchdown, I said thank you God. And I said, thank you Ms. Kim because it just meant so much to me. It hit me real hard losing Ms.Kim, but she’s in a better place. She was too good for this world, so God put her in heaven, in a better place,” he added.

Coach Smart noted Ms. Kim’s positivity and how she was the first person he saw each morning.

“I’ve never met a more positive person than Ms. Kim. So we wanted to make sure she enjoyed that from up above,” he said.

