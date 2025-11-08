No. 5 UGA pulls out win on the road over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs pulled out a win on the road over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Dawgs came back from a slow first quarter to pull out a 41-21 win in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State drew first blood with an early touchdown that Georgia responded to with a field goal.

But they came back in the second quarter with three unanswered touchdowns, including one with less than a minute left on the clock before the half.

Both sets of Bulldogs put touchdowns on the board after halftime, but Georgia’s lead was insurmountable for Mississippi State, and they fell short.

Next week, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are bringing the No. 13 Texas Longhorns to Sanford Stadium in Athens.

