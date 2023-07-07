UGA freshman football player caught going 88 mph in 55 zone, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Another University of Georgia football player is facing traffic-relation violations.

Oconee County deputies confirmed they pulled over Samuel M’Pemba, a freshman outside linebacker for the UGA football team, on Thursday.

Deputies said they clocked M’Pemba going 88 miles per hour on the highway where the speed limit was 55 mph.

M’Pemba is at least the fifth UGA football player to face traffic-related violations this year. Four of them were charged; M’Pemba was the only one that was cited.

In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways and streets. The arrest was in connection to an incident on January 10 in Athens, according to officials.

In March, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to a January 15 crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20.

Police say Carter was racing the car that LeCroy drove through downtown Athens when she crashed. He pleaded no contest and agreed to two months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a defensive driving course.

In May, freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely, according to Oconee County jail records.

Later that month, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. Records show that he was released from jail approximately 55 minutes after being booked.

