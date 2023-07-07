Another UGA football player arrested on reckless driving charges

ATHENS, Ga. — A fourth University of Georgia football player has been arrested on driving charges in four months.

According to Athens-Clarke County Jail records, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Rosemy-Jacksaint faces charges of reckless driving and speeding.

He was released from jail approximately 55 minutes after being booked, jail records show.

The exact details of the incident leading to Rosemy-Jacksaint’s arrest have not been made clear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since winning their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship in January, four players have been arrested related to their driving. Three of them have been charged with reckless driving.

In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways and streets.

According to the UGA Athletics Association, the arrest was in connection to an incident on January 10 in Athens.

RELATED STORIES:

In March, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to a January 15 crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20.

Police say Carter was racing the car driven by LeCroy through downtown Athens at the time she crashed.

He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a defensive driving course.

Earlier this month, freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the UGA Athletics Association for a comment on Rosemy-Jacksaint’s arrest, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Former UGA star Jalen Carter license suspended after failing to attend traffic school

©2022 Cox Media Group