UGA baseball player sues NCAA for another year of eligibility

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia baseball player is suing the NCAA for another year of eligibility.

Dylan Goldstein and his attorneys filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court of Middle Georgia and also asked for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed him to play this weekend for the Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the restraining order and set another hearing for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Goldstein played two seasons at Florida Atlantic and one season at Georgia. He played one season at a junior college before he transferred to the Division I schools. The lawsuit argues that the NCAA shouldn’t penalize him for his junior college year and should grant him a fourth year of eligibility.

The lawsuit cites the case that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who also played on the junior college level, recently won.

His legal action led to the NCAA creating a waiver that offers former JuCo athletes another year of eligibility for the 2025-2026 season. However, Goldstein is looking to play for the current season.

“The University of Georgia (”UGA”) wishes to have Dylan play baseball as a Bulldog. That opportunity is the chance of a lifetime. The season started on February 14, 2025, and every missed day and every missed game count. UGA can give up on Goldstein at any time for lack of NCAA approval, and his baseball career likely ends in that instant,” the lawsuit reads.

NCAA lawyers filed a response to Goldstein’s request for the temporary restraining order.

“Plaintiff alleges only that he will not be able to compete in a few intercollegiate baseball games if a TRO is not immediately granted. Plaintiff does not, however, provide any evidence that missing a handful of games in a fifty-six game regular season will cause him irreparable harm,” the response states.

The Bulldogs host the University of Illinois Chicago for a four-game series at Foley Field starting Thursday.

