Two people seen BASE jumping off Midtown Atlanta crane

ATLANTA - A dangerous stunt was caught on camera in Midtown Atlanta.
“I’ve lived in Atlanta for a long time, so I’ve seen a lot of things, but this is just one of those things where we’re like, 'What is going on?'” Oliver Oden said.
Oden said he and his friends watched two people BASE jump off a crane, and they captured one of those jumps in an incredible video.
BASE jumping refers to leaping from a building, among other fixed structures, according to the Associated Press. BASE is an acronym for Building, Antenna, Span and Earth.
