Two people rescued from overturned canoe in Tallapoosa River

Deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office successfully rescued two females last Wednesday after their canoe overturned on the Tallapoosa River, near County Road 49 and County Road 72.

Both individuals were located and brought to safety without serious injuries following a multi-agency search effort.

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Deputies say one of the females managed to reach the riverbank, while the other became stranded on a downed tree in the water.

Upon arrival they immediately began searching a stretch of the Tallapoosa River between County Road 72 and County Road 49.

Several departments assisted with the search including the Abernathy Fire Department, the Cane Creek Fire Department and the Oxford Police Department Aviation Unit. Family and friends also participated in the search.

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The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone enjoying local waterways to always wear a properly fitted life jacket and to check river conditions before entering the water. Additionally, individuals are advised to carry a fully charged cell phone in a waterproof container and to inform someone of their planned route and expected return time before heading out on the water.

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