Two LaGrange homes where children live shot up on same night, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating after gunfire hit two homes, including one where a bullet went through the bedroom of two small children and another where several bullets hit a house with a teen inside. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in LaGrange Tuesday, where the incidents took place at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Elm Street.

One house, where a 13-year-old girl was in her bedroom, has three bullet holes in the side. The girl’s neighbor, Jordan Laster, is now considering moving out.

Mims spoke to Lasater, who pointed out the bullet hole in the side of his rental home. He and his family were not home Monday evening when it happened. Laster discovered the damage when he went into the bedroom his 3-year-old and 6-year-old sons share.

“And there was stuff all over the floor. Drywall is what it was, what I later found out,” Laster said. He shuddered to think what might have happened if his two boys had been in the bedroom.

