Two arrested in robbery, shooting that ended with crash; 3rd suspect on run

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police are looking for a third suspect in a robbery and shooting that injured a man.
The suspect got away after a crash involving a police car.
Officers arrested two other suspects so far.
Police said Marcus Nelson and Marquis Morris tried to rob the victim along Chamberlain Street in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.
When they realized the victim had a gun, they shot him. The robbers' car hit a police cruiser in East Point.
TRENDING STORIES
- DeKalb boil water advisory: Officials waiting for results from samples
- Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service’ to New Birth in Atlanta
- Doctor says bank employees called police on him while trying to open account
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}