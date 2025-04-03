Trump announces deal with law firm that employs former Second Gentleman Emhoff

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump has announced a deal with the law firm that employs former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Trump says the firm Willkie Farr and Gallagher agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services throughout the president’s second term.

The cases would assist veterans, members of the military, law enforcement, and other public servants.

Trump also says the firm agreed to not engage in diversity, equity, and inclusion measures.

Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, started working at the firm in January as a partner and doesn’t agree with the deal.

One source says he told firm leadership that they should fight this.

This is the third high-profile law firm to cut a deal with the White House.

Willkie previously represented Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, the two Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation.

