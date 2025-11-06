Troup County cities band together to feed hungry families

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Troup County cities, and the county government, are working together to support local families facing hunger during the holiday season.
"Nearly one in four residents in LaGrange lives below the poverty line. The City of LaGrange wants to do its part to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this holiday season. Every donation makes a difference," city officials said.
To help fight hunger, the LaGrange “Give a Little, Feed a Lot” campaign is seeking donations of canned and shelf-stable food items.
According to city officials, the effort is a collaboration between LaGrange, West Point, Hogansville and the Troup County Government.
There are collection bins for donations throughout the county to ease donation drop-offs, the city said.
Collections will be ongoing through Dec. 31 and everything collected will be given to Feeding the Valley - LaGrange to distribute.
The food items will be split between 60 partner agencies, according to the city.
The locations for drop offs include are:
- LaGrange City Hall – 200 Ridley Avenue
- LaGrange Police Department – 100 W. Haralson Street
- LaGrange Fire Department Stations – 115 Hill Street, 1425 South Davis Road, 1212 Hogansville Road, 215 Mooty Bridge Road, & 1519 Vernon Road.
- West Point City Hall – 730 1st Avenue
- West Point Police Department – 206 West 9th Street
- West Point Givorns Food – 211 East 10th Street
- West Point SewingMachine.com – 811 3rd Avenue
- Hogansville City Hall – 117 Lincoln Street
- Hogansville Police Department – 111 High Street
- Troup County Government Center – 100 Ridley Avenue
- Troup County Sheriff’s Office – 130 Sam Walker Drive
- Troup County Mike Daniel Rec Center – 1220 Lafayette Parkway
- Troup County Active Life Senior Center – 140 Ragland Street
- Troup County William Griggs Rec Center – 716 Glenn Robertson Drive
The items needed most for donation are:
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Dry or canned beans and soups
- Canned tuna, chicken, and salmon
- Pasta, rice, and grains
- Peanut butter and nut butters
- Baby food and formula
- Shelf-stable milk and snacks
