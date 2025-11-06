Mattie’s Call: Police looking for Clarkston man who hasn’t been seen in days

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston police are searching for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen in several days.

Roger Eugene Byrd, 76, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Townes at Clarkston Centre Apartments on North Indian Creek Drive near Montreal Road.

Police say Byrd has dementia, hypertension, diabetes and heart issues. A Mattie’s Call has been issued for him, which is Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is described as being five feet, 11 inches and approximately 150 pounds.

Byrd was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt with black squares and black pants. He is usually wearing a hat.

Anyone who sees Byrd should call police at 678-431-1472.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group