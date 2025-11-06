Convicted felon opened fire on Cartersville officers with stolen gun after crashing car

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Bartow County man with multiple felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison after firing on local police.

Shane Barfield, a 39-year-old convicted felon and domestic abuser, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, illegally had a weapon and fired on Cartersville Police in September 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Barfield was driving through Cartersville with a stolen gun and methamphetamine in his vehicle when he lost control, skidded through an intersection and crashed.

When witnesses called 911 to report the accident, they told dispatchers Barfield had gotten out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Soon after, USDOJ said Barfield went back to his vehicle with the gun and officers from the Cartersville Police Department responded.

Ignoring orders to toss the firearm and leave the car, USDOJ said Barfield ignored officers, then opened fire when police got in front of his car.

Officers returned fire, hitting Barfield’s vehicle multiple times, eventually arresting him and seizing a spent 9mm casing, stolen pistol and meth from inside.

Federal investigators determined the casing was from the stolen gun as well, according to officials.

“Not only was Barfield a threat to our officers that day, but a violent, convicted felon with an illegal firearm is a continual threat to our community,” Cartersville Police Chief Frank McCann said in a statement. “A threat that the Cartersville Police Department will not tolerate.”

McCann also thanked federal agents for their help and support of Cartersville police.

“Dangerous felons like Barfield forfeit the right to bear arms,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Barfield broke the law when he possessed and discharged a stolen gun, endangering the safety of police officers and bystanders alike. Thanks to the brave, on-scene efforts of the Cartersville Police Department and subsequent collaboration with the FBI, Barfield will now serve a significant sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole.”

On Tuesday, Barfield was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Justice Department officials said Barfield pled guilty in May to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

