Intersection near GA 400 in Alpharetta closed for construction for the next month

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Windward Concourse in Alpharetta will be closed from today until Dec. 5 for work related to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s GA 400 Interchange Improvement Project.

The closure is part of a major project aimed at constructing a new interchange at GA 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road.

This initiative is designed to improve traffic flow and safety, reduce congestion near Windward Parkway and McFarland Parkway, and add new sidewalks and multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during the closure period. However, specific alternate routes have not been mentioned.

