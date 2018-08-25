Lanes reopen after crash blocked all lanes of Moreland Ave.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash shut down all lanes of Moreland Avenue at South River Industrial Blvd. for hours on Saturday morning.
Police say three cars and one tractor-trailer were involved in the crash.
Triple Team Traffic reported heavy delays.
