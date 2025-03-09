Toddler hospitalized after near drowning at GA lake

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-month-old girl is fighting for her life after a near drowning Wednesday morning.

Around 9:41 a.m., White County firefighters responded to a drowning in the area of Ivy Hills Drive, in Cleveland, Ga.

Loved ones identified the child as 16-month-old Aurelia Gail Patricia Day.

Officials said a White County deputy who was nearby arrived on the scene and immediately began CPR on Day. Family says Day was found in a lake near the home.

According to a GoFundMe, it’s unknown how long Day was in the water before she was found. She was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.

Loved ones say Day was without oxygen for nearly 45 minutes to an hour. Since then, she’s been kept on a ventilator. After getting an MRI, family says Day has about 70% to 80% brain damage.

“This princess needs all the love and support she can possibly can right now, because it will be an enormous uphill battle for her, but she’s a fighter,” the organizer of the GoFundMe, Kayla Hansen, Day’s grandmother, wrote.

