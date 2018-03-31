0 Today's pollen count is the highest we've felt so far this year

ATLANTA - Today's pollen count is the highest we've felt so far this year -- 3,559!

We talked to a doctors who explained what you can do for your allergy symptoms, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said it's tree pollen that's affecting thousands of us right now. Thursday nights rainfall followed by sunshine and warm temperatures are ingredients for sniffling and sneezing this weekend.

Nasal congestion, itchy watery eyes, post nasal drainage, facial pressure, ear fullness, all those are very very common.

In the midst of these high and extremely high pollen counts, Dr. Hoffmann with Piedmont Ear, Nose, Throat and Related Allergy said to take allergy medication before you go outside, but what you take depends on your symptoms.

"If you have a lot of nasal congestion, facial pressure then some of the OTC nasal steroids can be helpful," Hoffmann said. "If you have the runny drippy sneezy itchy watery eyes some of the oral antihistamines can be helpful."

If you've exhausted over-the-counter medications and are still suffering, Hoffmann said it's time to see a professional.

That's exactly what Betty Rickicki did when her symptoms worsened.

"If you're still suffering and still having problems despite everything you've tried OTC it's really important to see a physician that can help you manage that," Hoffman said. "You may benefit from allergy testing and possibly immunotherapy to decrease the severity of the symptoms."

With tree pollen now in the high and extremely high ranges regularly, the board-certified Ear, Nose and Throat allergist says to limit your time outdoors, and keep what's outside from coming in.

That means you can shower, change your clothes immediately, maybe rinse your nose with a little nasal saline to get the allergens out of your nose and that will limit your exposure.

Tree pollen tends to stay in the high and extremely high range through April.

