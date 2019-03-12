TODAY: You can help Georgia tornado victims with Convoy of Care

ATLANTA - We know the devastation caused by the deadly tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia have touched your hearts - because it has touched ours too.
Many of you have asked how you can help all of the people impacted by the storms -- And we have an answer.
Channel 2 WSB-TV announced that it is partnering with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the victims in Georgia.
We are launching another "Convoy of Care" to help gather donations for victims.
The effort to collect and send infant and adult personal hygiene supplies (diapers, wipes, soap, etc.), non-perishable food items, gloves and yard tools and gift cards begins TODAY.
There will be two collection sites for people to drop off their donations:
HOURS: between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LOCATIONS:
WSB-TV Studios
1601 West Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Click here for directions
Georgia State Stadium
(The former Turner Field)
755 Hank Aaron Dr. SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
Click here for directions
Local law enforcement has committed to traffic management as people drop off the items.
KEY PARTNERS WHO ARE DONATING THEIR SERVICES:
- Atlanta Peach Movers
- Georgia Motor Trucking Association
- Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
- Georgia Sheriff’s Association
- Georgia State University
- Palletworks
For the third year in a row, Channel 2 has activated the “Convoy of Care,” which began with Baton Rouge in 2016, followed by Houston in 2017 and Hurricanes Florence and Michael in 2018.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}