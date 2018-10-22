  • Convoy of Care taking 10 truckloads of donations to south Georgia

    Updated:

    ALBANY, Ga. - The Convoy of Care is on its way to south Georgia to deliver supplies to Hurricane Michael victims.

    Last week, you donated 10 truckloads of supplies to help with the relief efforts in some of the hardest hit areas in Georgia. They convoy will make stops in Albany in Dougherty County and Colquitt in Miller County.

    Channel 2's Mark Winne is traveling with the Convoy of Care as they deliver the donations. He will have live reports throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News as the convoy makes its deliveries.

    Follow our live coverage below:

    12:55 p.m. People are already lined up in Albany to receive supplies.

    10:45 a.m. A bus full of volunteers is also a part of the convoy. They will help deliver the supplies once they arrive.

    9:45 a.m. It's much more than supplies that were donated. Dozens of companies and people are also donating their time and resources to make the Convoy of Care possible.

    9:30 a.m. The Convoy of Care is being escorted by officers from several departments.

    9:00 a.m. Channel 2's Mark Winne is driving along with the convoy.

    8:45 a.m. The Convoy of Care is on the road

