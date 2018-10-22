0 Convoy of Care taking 10 truckloads of donations to south Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. - The Convoy of Care is on its way to south Georgia to deliver supplies to Hurricane Michael victims.

Last week, you donated 10 truckloads of supplies to help with the relief efforts in some of the hardest hit areas in Georgia. They convoy will make stops in Albany in Dougherty County and Colquitt in Miller County.

Channel 2's Mark Winne is traveling with the Convoy of Care as they deliver the donations. He will have live reports throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News as the convoy makes its deliveries.

Follow our live coverage below:

12:55 p.m. People are already lined up in Albany to receive supplies.

Almost to deliver point with convoy of care in Albany. GEMA rep sent pic of folks waiting. Makes you wanna cry that many folks hurting after Hurricane ⁦@wsbtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLmltwdgtf — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) October 22, 2018

10:45 a.m. A bus full of volunteers is also a part of the convoy. They will help deliver the supplies once they arrive.

9:45 a.m. It's much more than supplies that were donated. Dozens of companies and people are also donating their time and resources to make the Convoy of Care possible.

Roster of some of the trucking companies donating use of drivers, rigs to Convoy of Care to deliver #HurricaneMicheal relief supplies from viewers, @caringforothers @WSBTVcommunity @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3CxOj78cnP — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) October 22, 2018

9:30 a.m. The Convoy of Care is being escorted by officers from several departments.

Blue light escort for Convoy of Care delivering much needed supplies to SW Ga Hurricane Michael. Thanks GSP, @noblenatl @GeorgiaChiefs Ga Sheriffs Assoc @GBI_GA for law enforcement support for this critical mission @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2RXmrnRm5I — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) October 22, 2018

9:00 a.m. Channel 2's Mark Winne is driving along with the convoy.

8:45 a.m. The Convoy of Care is on the road

We are in the Convoy of Care delivering much needed supplies from Channel 2 viewers and Caring for others, our nonprofit partner, to people hit hard by Hurricane Michael in SW Georgia ⁦@wsbtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/25g3AekkqV — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) October 22, 2018

