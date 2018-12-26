  • Today could be the last time you see sunshine this year

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Enjoy it while you can: Today could be the last time you see sunshine in 2018.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Wednesday will be mild with sunshine. 

    Monahan said metro Atlanta needs six more inches of rain to reach the wettest year on record. 

    It could happen, since wet weather is on the way, and could begin Thursday.

