Today could be the last time you see sunshine this year

ATLANTA - Enjoy it while you can: Today could be the last time you see sunshine in 2018.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when rain moves in, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Wednesday will be mild with sunshine.
DRY & MILD: Good morning! We're set up for a dry and pleasant day today with temperatures getting close to 60 degrees. Enjoy it -- because it may be the last time many of us see the sun in 2018!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 26, 2018
I'm looking ahead to a very wet forecast -- now on Ch. 2! pic.twitter.com/Jlh0OZqeow
Monahan said metro Atlanta needs six more inches of rain to reach the wettest year on record.
It could happen, since wet weather is on the way, and could begin Thursday.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts in your area]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family who survived terrifying deck collapse celebrates Christmas together
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shows off mouthwatering Christmas meal
- Big Christmas: Local couple adopts 7 boys from 2 families into their family
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}