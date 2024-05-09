TODAY AT 10: The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises metro Atlanta music teacher on Channel 2

NEW YORK — The Kelly Clarkson Show will honor a metro Atlanta teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Clarkson will shine a light on music teacher Chelsea Cook, who has built a world-traveling ensemble at Dunaire Elementary in DeKalb County.

Chelsea shares how she uses the Orff Schulwerk Approach to create world class musicians at the elementary level.

During Thursday’s episode, Clarkson surprises Chelsea with a special visit from her inspirational childhood teacher, Mr. Chester. But that’s not the only surprise in store for the music teacher.

Watch an all-new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show today at 10 a.m. on WSB-TV.

