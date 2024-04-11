The Kelly Clarkson Show teams up with Channel 2 to give back to the community

Giving back to the community That’s a big deal here at Channel 2.

So, we teamed up with The Kelly Clarkson Show to help Georgians in need of basic computer skills together with Inspire EDU and the Bridge Academy, two local organizations.

This class went through a 2-hour digital skills workshop, which broke down software, privacy, safety and computer care.

But it’s the big surprise at the end of the class that had the room buzzing!

Our own Lori Wilson and Karyn Greer along with Kelly Clarkson are highlighting this great digital literacy program in Atlanta

