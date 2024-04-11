Community

The Kelly Clarkson Show teams up with Channel 2 to give back to the community

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kelly Clarkson FILE - In this April 13, 2019 file photo, Kelly Clarkson attends an "UglyDolls" photo op in Los Angeles. Clarkson won an Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Giving back to the community That’s a big deal here at Channel 2.

So, we teamed up with The Kelly Clarkson Show to help Georgians in need of basic computer skills together with Inspire EDU and the Bridge Academy, two local organizations.

This class went through a 2-hour digital skills workshop, which broke down software, privacy, safety and computer care.

But it’s the big surprise at the end of the class that had the room buzzing!

Our own Lori Wilson and Karyn Greer along with Kelly Clarkson are highlighting this great digital literacy program in Atlanta

Watch the Kelly Clarkson Show, Friday morning at 10 a.m., right here on Channel 2.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read