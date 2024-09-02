Titanic expedition: GA-based company reveals new photos showing bow decay, Diana statue

ATLANTA — A Georgia-based company with the legal rights to Titanic wreckage released new photos Monday from their recent expedition.

RMS Titanic Inc. which is based in Peachtree Corners, returned on Aug. 9 from its first trip to the wreckage in nearly 15 years.

RMS Titanic Inc. researchers took over two million photos during the 20-day site expedition and found numerous artifacts. They also rediscovered “Diana of Versailles” bronze statue that had only been photographed once before in 1986.

Monday’s new images also show the significant new decay to the ship’s iconic bow, which lost part of its railing. A 15-foot section is now on the sea floor, according to the company.

“The discovery of the statue of Diana was an exciting moment. But we are saddened by the loss of the iconic Bow railing and other evidence of decay which has only strengthened our commitment to preserving Titanic’s legacy,” RMS Titanic, Inc. Director of Collections Tomasina Ray said.

The RMS Titanic expedition crew also fully mapped the ship wreckage and debris around it.

They are now turning their focus toward processing the data collected so the company can share with the scientific and historical communities. They also want to identify at-risk artifacts if there are future expeditions.

The 2024 expedition marked the ninth trip for RMS Titanic Inc. The company has held exclusive rights to the wreckage since 1994 when a federal court rule in its favor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

