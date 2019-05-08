T.I. honors late sister, Precious Harris, with $25,000 scholarship fund

T.I. is honoring his late sister’s legacy by launching a scholarship program in her honor.
The Atlanta rapper, born Clifford Harris Jr., has partnered with VH1 and the United Negro College Fund to launch the Precious Chapman Scholarship Fund, which is named after his sister Antoinette “Precious” Harris Chapman.
“My sister Precious was a single mother, who worked to make life better for her children and everyone she encountered,” he said. “In the spirit of that, we are awarding a deserving student a scholarship in my sister’s name.”
This year’s $25,000 prize went to Tierani Scott, a single mother and junior at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
In February, the emcee’s sister died after suffering a asthma attack which triggered by a car crash. She was 66.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}