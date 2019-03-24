T.I. honored by Georgia Senate for positive impact on community

ATLANTA - T.I. was recently honored by the Georgia Senate for his philanthropic work.
The rapper, born Clifford Harris, was recognized at the Georgia State Capitol Friday for impacting the community positively.
State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, sponsored the resolution that applauded the artist for his nonprofits Harris Community Works, which works with the disadvantaged, and For The Love Of Our Fathers, which works with people with Alzheimer's and dementia.
T.I. has also spoken at area schools as part of his post-prison community service and has donated time and money to worthy efforts ranging from hurricane relief to the Boys & Girls Clubs.
He’s hosted Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and delivered Christmas presents to families in need throughout the city.
The artist is also known for his activism. In July 2016, he joined hundreds of Atlantans in peacefully marching to protest police-involved shootings of African-Americans. In April 2018, he joined others in calling for a boycott of Starbucks following the controversial arrests of two black men that was widely disparaged as racist.
And in a widely popular move, in February 2018, he helped buy tickets for hundreds of people to attend an early screening of “Black Panther” at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 24 in Chamblee.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
