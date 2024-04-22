Three kids arrested after police chase, crash on Georgia college campus

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three kids have been arrested after police said they stole an SUV and crashed it on a Georgia college campus.

Milledgeville police said a Chevy Tahoe that was stolen out of Putnam County was spotted in the city limits and officers attempted to pull it over shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday along North Jefferson Street.

Officers said that’s when the SUV started to speed away.

Another office nearby then threw stop sticks along the street causing one of the SUV’s tires to blow, but the vehicle kept going.

The SUV eventually drove through the north gate and onto the Georgia Military College campus, through some shrubs and crashed into the side of Usery Hall.

Police said the three kids inside hopped out and began to run. Officers were able to quickly capture them.

Investigators said the three were tied to a bunch of car break-ins the night before in Putnam County and in the city of Milledgeville.

Because of the kids’ ages, police are not releasing their names.

The driver of the SUV is being charged with theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), felony fleeing, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving.

The passengers in the SUV were charged with theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), and obstruction.

Police said they expect more charges to be forthcoming.

