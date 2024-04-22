Water main break shuts down part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Part of a main road in Dunwoody is shut down because of a large water main break.
Dunwoody police reported the break along Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday morning. The road is currently shut down between St. Andrews Circle and Dunwoody Walk.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene for Channel 2 Action News This Morning where you could see water in the roadway.
Police did not say how long the road will be closed.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb Watershed and Public Works for more information on the break.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for the latest
