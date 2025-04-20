Thousands gather for Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — One of the largest Easter Sunrise services brings thousands to Stone Mountain Park.

The annual tradition began in 1944, but has grown ever since.

Stone Mountain Park officials said more than 5,000 guests showed up Sunday for the 79th annual Easter Sunrise Service, making it one of the largest turnouts in recent years.

Many gathered to rejoice in the fellowship and the view.

The park opened around 3 a.m., and people boarded the cable cars for the ride up to the looming landmark. They brought blankets, chairs and coffee, waiting for the morning light.

Around 7 a.m., the hour-long service began with music and prayers and the crowd sang along.

Two pastors delivered sermons in the non-denominational service.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke to some attendees who traveled from across North Georgia to experience this setting on Easter morning.

“This is an amazing experience. This is my first time here. I’ve been trying to make it here the past two years, but I couldn’t make it up here. But to be here in person, and all these people from different faiths, it’s an amazing experience," attendee Wayne Dodrill said.

Stone Mountain Park attractions will be open today from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for guests to enjoy attractions and recreational activities at the park.

