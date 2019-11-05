This program focuses on children of incarcerated parents

ATLANTA - Hundreds of thousands of children in Georgia have something in common today: having a mother or father in jail.
For those students, school and just regular life can be stressful.
Some of these families are taking a journey together. Everyone on the retreat has a loved one in jail.
Nearly 200,000 children in Georgia are in single parent homes - because one parent is incarcerated.
Kidz 2 Leaders hosts weekend retreats to get families talking.
We'll break down the program's decade-long commitment to children of incarcerated parents, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
