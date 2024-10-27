This North GA orchard was voted among the top 10 in the country

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — It’s fall in north Georgia and that means it’s time for one of the season’s best traditions: apple-picking.
If you’re looking for the best bite, then look no further than Blue Ridge, according to new rankings from USA Today.
The publication’s readers ranked Mercier Orchards as the No. 3 orchard in the country for the “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.”
The Mercier family founded the orchard back in 1943, according to its website. It’s still in the family to this day.
Mercier Orchards offers a variety of products to try in its cafe, bakery and cidery. They also give you the chance to pick your own fruit.
The U-Pick events are popular throughout the year, but especially during apple season from August to November. It costs $10 a person and includes a tractor tour and picking bag.
U-Pick for applies is currently happening Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can find the full U-Pick calendar here.
