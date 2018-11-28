  • This is the coldest morning since January; Dangerous temps in the 20s

    ATLANTA - You're waking up to the coldest morning since January with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s around metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is urging everyone who has to go outside this morning to bundle up and wear layers because the cold could be dangerous for some.

    The wind is gusting to around 20 mph in some areas, which is making it feel much colder. 

    Temperatures will only remain in the low 40s and 30s across north Georgia.

