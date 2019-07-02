  • Car thieves targeting valet workers is growing problem in Atlanta, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - When valet companies take your keys and park your car, it’s their responsibility to make sure the keys don’t get into the wrong hands.

    Atlanta police are looking for a group of car thieves who waited and watched for the right moment to steal keys from a parking lot valet.  

    Last Saturday, police said the thieves targeted a restaurant and shopping plaza on Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta.

    Around 9 p.m., a group of people grabbed keys to five different cars from a valet box.

    We're breaking down what happened when the keys got in the thieves' possession and speaking with police about the growing problem, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories