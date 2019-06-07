NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Swimmers are being warned against going too far into the water at North Myrtle Beach this weekend.
There’s a swimming advisory is in effect for a public access point in North Myrtle Beach at 17th Avenue South.
Health officials said enterococcus bacteria levels in the water exceed state and federal standards.
Visitors can still wade, fish and collect shells in the area. However, anyone with open sores or lesions is advised to stay out of the water.
Visitors are also being asked to avoid swallowing the water.
Health officials said they are continuing to test the water and will lift the swimming advisory as soon as bacteria levels return to normal.
