  • Temporary ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport after threatening note found

    Updated:

    A threatening note found on an airplane led to a temporary ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Saturday morning.

    Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News someone found a threatening note on an American Airlines flight bound for Dallas, Texas around 7 a.m.

    "The passengers were disembarked and re-screened at the gate, and APD is on scene to conduct a security sweep of the plane," a spokesman said.

    Operations at the airport are back to normal, according to police. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories