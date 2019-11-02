Temporary ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport after threatening note found

A threatening note found on an airplane led to a temporary ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Saturday morning.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News someone found a threatening note on an American Airlines flight bound for Dallas, Texas around 7 a.m.
"The passengers were disembarked and re-screened at the gate, and APD is on scene to conduct a security sweep of the plane," a spokesman said.
Operations at the airport are back to normal, according to police.
