Get ready for a cold start to the week.
Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Monday morning in many metro Atlanta areas.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking cold temperatures in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Meteorologist Karen Minton said it will be a chilly and windy day.
It is 32 degrees colder in Atlanta at 4:30am than it was 24 hours ago. It will be chilly and windy day. However temperatures will rise quickly this week. I'll show when we reach the 80s again at 4:39am. pic.twitter.com/0Z5klcq1Eh— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 16, 2018
"It feels like it's in the lower to mid-30s just about everywhere," Minton said.
That's because of the wind.
A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Strong winds with gusts to 35 mph possible today. Some gusts to 40 mph possible in the higher elevations in far north Georgia. Use caution driving. Wind could bring down trees and branches. pic.twitter.com/4uorRd3BJ5— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 16, 2018
Rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning brought a cold front behind it.
A benefit of the rain was the record-breaking pollen count slicing in half in a few days.
