    Get ready for a cold start to the week.

    Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Monday morning in many metro Atlanta areas.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking cold temperatures in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Meteorologist Karen Minton said it will be a chilly and windy day.

    "It feels like it's in the lower to mid-30s just about everywhere," Minton said.

    That's because of the wind.

    A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.

    Rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning brought a cold front behind it.

    A benefit of the rain was the record-breaking pollen count slicing in half in a few days.

