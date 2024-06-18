Teen shot and killed while visiting friends in south Georgia

SYLVESTER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 14-year-old who was accused of shooting a 16-year-old to death over the weekend.

Officials said 14-year-old Kortezz Thomas shot and killed 16-year-old Ke’Asia Young on Saturday night near a home on Shipp Lane in Sylvester.

Young was visiting some friends at the time of the shooting, according to the GBI.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The GBI has obtained arrest warrants for Thomas and agents are still searching for him.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'Chief Joy Officer' celebrates 40 years at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group