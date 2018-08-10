Teacher raising money so that her students can each have iPads

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County elementary school teacher is on a mission to get each one of her students their very own iPad.
Pencil to paper never goes out of style but Jodie Henson wants every student to experience technology at their fingertips.
There are two computer labs at Abney Elementary School where students come in and do their work, but it’s only for a certain amount of time.
“Sometimes those devices don't always mesh with the systems and the networks and the apps that are being used,” Henson said.
Henson started a campaign so all students in her classroom could have their own iPad.
She needs to raise $15,000 to buy 30 iPads. That price tag includes all the accessories and software.
“In our world, they're so technologically advanced these days and I'm trying to bring that into the classroom and let that flow through education,” Henson said.
The goal is to get them bought by September 1 and in the classroom by October.
People who want to help can call the Abner Elementary School at 770-443-2756.
