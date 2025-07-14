Suspects in custody after shots fired at GA youth detention center rec yard

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Suspects are in custody after state officials say shots were fired at a youth detention center.

The incident happened Sunday at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center in Evans County.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice said a masked suspect fired shots toward the rec yard around 10 a.m. No one was hit by the gunfire.

“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice takes this matter very seriously and is working closely with state and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our staff and youth, as well as to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” officials said.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested several suspects, but have not released their names.

Georgia DJJ said the detention center will be on lockdown while the investigation continues.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

