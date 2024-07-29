Suspects arrested after shooting person at apartment complex, then hiding at nearby complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting and search ended with suspects behind bars in Cobb County.
Early Friday morning, Cobb police responded to a call about shots fired at an apartment complex on Lorene Drive.
They arrived at the scene to find a person who had been shot.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. They were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Authorities later found out that the suspects ran from the scene on Lorene Dr. to a nearby apartment complex on Austell Road.
Cobb police found the apartment and got the suspects out, and took them into custody.
At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting or how many suspects were arrested.
