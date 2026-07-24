Suspect identified after burglary at pharmacy, police say

LAVONIA, Ga. — Police say they have identified a suspect accused of breaking into a Lavonia pharmacy and stealing prescription medications before leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a chase that ended in Douglas County.

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According to the Lavonia Police Department, officers responded to an audible alarm at Riggins Pharmacy on Wednesday and arrived within minutes.

When they got to the business, officers found the front door had been forced open and discovered an undisclosed quantity of prescription medications had been stolen.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence while K-9 Lobo tracked the suspect’s scent to an area behind the shopping center, where the trail ended.

Later that day, Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued a vehicle that ultimately crashed after a PIT maneuver in Douglas County.

Authorities said troopers recovered prescription medications believed to have been stolen from Riggins Pharmacy.

Investigators also found clothing inside the vehicle that matched what the burglary suspect was wearing in surveillance video released earlier in the day.

Lavonia police detectives traveled to Douglas County and worked with the Georgia State Patrol to continue the investigation.

Police said they are in the process of obtaining burglary warrants for Lamarcus DeAnthony Jones, of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, area.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional charges could be filed.

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