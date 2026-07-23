Sheriff: Investigation finds no evidence of attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old at Georgia playground

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A man initially accused of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old at a Georgia playground remains in custody on unrelated charges after investigators determined the reported kidnapping allegation was not supported by evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said its Investigation Division completed multiple interviews and reviewed surveillance video from the recreation department following the July 22 incident.

Deputies initially responded after receiving a report that a man tried to take a 3-year-old child from a playground. The child’s parent was able to get the child to safety, and the man, identified as Steven Watts, was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Investigators said the initial statement from the complainant led responding deputies to believe a kidnapping attempt had occurred.

However, after reviewing surveillance footage and conducting additional interviews, the sheriff’s office said the video did not confirm the allegations.

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According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned Watts appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance and experiencing a possible mental health crisis. Officials said interviews with people familiar with Watts indicated he had been coming down from several days of methamphetamine use.

The sheriff’s office said Watts was placed on an investigative hold at the Madison County Jail on July 22. He remains in custody on an unrelated criminal trespass charge and has pending warrants from another jurisdiction for an alleged probation violation.

After reviewing the interviews, surveillance footage, and consulting with the district attorney’s office, investigators determined the reported kidnapping allegation was false.

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The sheriff’s office said the case file will now be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Michael Moore told the public there was no ongoing threat at the recreation department and asked for patience while investigators worked to determine what happened.

“The Rec Dept. is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy,” Moore said in a previous update.

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