Suspect accused of killing 2 men at Ga. Days Inn arrested

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who is accused of murdering two people at a Days Inn has been captured.
Statesboro police officials said on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kentaevious Davis of Glennville was taken into custody at a home in Tattnall County.
Davis is accused of murdering Jamaryce Mincey and Christopher Joyce at the Days Inn on Fair Road on Feb. 29.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, on Feb. 29, hotel management performed a welfare check on the occupants of a room. When they entered the room, they found Mincey and Joyce, who had been shot.
Authorities confirmed that both men had died as a result of their injuries.
Davis was charged with murder and aggravated assault and taken to Bullock County Jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeKalb senior citizen says dealership refused to help her after learning they sold her a stolen car
- Fulton DA Fani Willis calls Senate investigation into her a ‘political quest’
- For second year in a row, this barbeque joint has been voted #1 in GA by Southern Living
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Senior Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group