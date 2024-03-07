Suspect accused of killing 2 men at Ga. Days Inn arrested

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who is accused of murdering two people at a Days Inn has been captured.

Statesboro police officials said on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kentaevious Davis of Glennville was taken into custody at a home in Tattnall County.

Davis is accused of murdering Jamaryce Mincey and Christopher Joyce at the Days Inn on Fair Road on Feb. 29.

According to the investigation, on Feb. 29, hotel management performed a welfare check on the occupants of a room. When they entered the room, they found Mincey and Joyce, who had been shot.

Authorities confirmed that both men had died as a result of their injuries.

Davis was charged with murder and aggravated assault and taken to Bullock County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Senior Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911.

