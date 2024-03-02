Georgia police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing 2 at Days Inn

STATESBORO — Authorities are looking for a man who is accused of killing two people at a middle Georgia motel.

Statesboro police said they are looking for 20-year-old Kentaevious Davis of Glennville, who is accused of shooting two men to death at the Days Inn on Fair Road on Thursday.

According to the investigation, hotel management performed a welfare check on the occupants of a room. When they entered the room, they found two men who had been shot.

Authorities confirmed that both men had died as a result of their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

There are two warrants out for Davis’ arrest, charging him with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-991.

