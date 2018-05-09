  • Suspect charged in woman's murder after 16 years

    By: Tom Regan

    ATLANTA - A suspect has been caught in a murder case that has spanned for almost 16 years, bringing justice to the victim's family.

    Pamela Crisler was murdered in her home in 2002. 

    Salaam Laroche, 34, has been charged in Crisler's murder more than a decade later. Investigators used a DNA database to track the suspect down.

