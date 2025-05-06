Surveys completed on 3 Georgia tornadoes

ATLANTA — The National Weather Service is sharing new details on three tornadoes that touched down in Georgia on Saturday.

The NWS previously confirmed that two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Newton and Monroe counties, while an EF-1 tornado touched down in Talbot County.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz was on the air throughout the night keeping you safe and updating the track of the storms.

The NWS says the Talbot County tornado had wind speeds as high as 95 mph. The 200-yard-wide storm traveled for 5.83 miles.

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Talbot County (WSB-TV)

The Monroe County tornado had 80 mph wind speeds and was on the ground for 2.47 miles.

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Monroe County (WSB-TV)

The EF-0 tornado in Newton County had wind speeds of up to 75 mph and spent approximately two minutes on the ground as it traveled 1.94 miles.

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Newton County (WSB-TV)

At least one person died as storms moved through the area. A’erica Dixon, 10, was killed when a tree fell on her southwest Atlanta home.

