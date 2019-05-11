  • Surveillance video shows thieves ditch stolen car, police say

    By: Michael Seiden

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta homeowner's surveillance video captured the moments thieves ditched a stolen car in his driveway. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden got the video of the incident that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Plymouth Avenue. 

    Video shows a Crysler 300 sedan pull into a driveway and a driver and passenger jump out and spring across a backyard. 

    The homeowner didn't realize what happened until he woke up to find the stolen vehicle in his driveway. 

    Police said the car was also used in a hit and run crash involving a police vehicle. 

