Surveillance video shows thieves ditch stolen car, police say

ATLANTA - An Atlanta homeowner's surveillance video captured the moments thieves ditched a stolen car in his driveway.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden got the video of the incident that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Plymouth Avenue.
Video shows a Crysler 300 sedan pull into a driveway and a driver and passenger jump out and spring across a backyard.
The homeowner didn't realize what happened until he woke up to find the stolen vehicle in his driveway.
Police said the car was also used in a hit and run crash involving a police vehicle.
