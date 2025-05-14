1 injured in shooting at Georgia university sparking shelter-in-place

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia college students were told to shelter in place Tuesday night after shots were fired on campus.

Students at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus in Savannah were given the alert just before 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a parking lot near the Winward Commons.

Police told the ABC station in Savannah, WJCL-TV, that two men on campus were reportedly shooting at each other.

One of those two men was injured in the shooting and is not a student.

The all clear was given around 9 p.m., but students were told to avoid a resident parking lot as police continued their investigation.

