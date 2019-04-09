  • Student who dressed as Fred Blankenship for school project gets to meet anchor

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News This Morning anchor Fred Blankenship welcomed one of his biggest fans, Kingston Bonardy, to the WSB-TV Studios on Tuesday.

    Bonardy first caught the attention of Blakenship and the Channel 2 Action News staff when the second grader selected Blankenship for his school's Black History Month wax museum. 

    Once the second grader selected Blankenship, Kingston and his mom went to work researching more about our anchor. They wrote up a script, and Kingston practiced it until he had it memorized. 

    Needless to say, the project was a hit at Beulah Elementary School.

    On Tuesday, Bonardy finally got to meet one of his biggest inspirations. 

    "I want to be famous when I grow up, just like you," Bonardy told Blankenship.

    He was able to tour WSB-TV Studios with his family and even sit at the anchor desk with Blankenship. 

    We see a successful broadcasting career in Bonardy's future! 

