Student who dressed as Fred Blankenship for school project gets to meet anchor

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News This Morning anchor Fred Blankenship welcomed one of his biggest fans, Kingston Bonardy, to the WSB-TV Studios on Tuesday.
[PHOTOS: Channel 2's Fred Blankenship gets a very special visitor]
Bonardy first caught the attention of Blakenship and the Channel 2 Action News staff when the second grader selected Blankenship for his school's Black History Month wax museum.
[READ MORE: Student dresses up as Channel 2's Fred Blankenship for Black History project]
Once the second grader selected Blankenship, Kingston and his mom went to work researching more about our anchor. They wrote up a script, and Kingston practiced it until he had it memorized.
Needless to say, the project was a hit at Beulah Elementary School.
On Tuesday, Bonardy finally got to meet one of his biggest inspirations.
"I want to be famous when I grow up, just like you," Bonardy told Blankenship.
He was able to tour WSB-TV Studios with his family and even sit at the anchor desk with Blankenship.
We see a successful broadcasting career in Bonardy's future!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}