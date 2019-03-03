Student dresses up as Channel 2 anchor Fred Blankenship for Black History project

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Second-grader Kingston Bonardy could have picked a pilot or an astronaut for his school's Black History Month wax museum.
"We thought about different things he said he wanted to be when he grows up," his mother, Kristie Bonardy, said.
But one day while the family was home watching Channel 2 Action News, Kingston became inspired the moment he saw Channel 2 anchor Fred Blankenship.
"He was just blown away. He said, 'Oh my god I want to be a news anchor,'" Kristie said.
Once the second-grader selected Blankenship, Kingston and his mom went to work researching more about our anchor. They wrote up a script and Kingston practiced it until he had it memorized.
The project was a hit at the Black History Month museum at Beulah Elementary School.
"Everyone was like 'We love Fred Blankenship. You look like him,' calling him Fred Jr. He was so proud of himself," Bonardy said.
Of course, we had to know what grade Kingston received. We're happy to report that he earned an A.
